'Stick with me forever': EXO’s Kai delivers on years of waiting with emotional solo concert
Published: 19 May. 2025, 14:42
- SHIN HA-NEE
In the world of K-pop, where only a handful of stars manage to withstand the test of time on stage, Kai’s promise of “forever” felt anything but empty during the EXO main dancer’s first solo concert.
“This is now my 14th year into my career, but there is still so much more left to show,” said Kai on Sunday, the second and final date of his two-day concert at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul, to which fans responded with enthusiastic cheers.
With a cheeky smile, Kai added, “So you really should stick with me forever, no?”
The sold-out concert is Kai’s first solo concert since his debut as an EXO member in 2012 and the launch of his solo career in 2020.
Drawing in around 9,000 fans in total, the show was a long-awaited reunion for many EXO-Ls — EXO’s fan club — who have been eagerly anticipating his return from military service for the last two years. The venue, which was filled to the brim, was buzzing with excitement as the dancer and fans greeted each other like two old friends.
The wait paid off, it seemed — as captured in fan slogans held during the show that read, “Even the wait was filled with love.”
The concert title “Kaion” is a portmanteau of Kai and the Greek word “aion,” meaning forever. The concert represented a journey of self-discovery, unfolding in four subsequent themes: “A man in the mirror,” “Reflection of myself,” “When all selves become one” and “Welcome to the new me.”
Opening with “Sinner” (2023), “Mmmh” (2020) and “Nothing on Me” (2020), Kai used stark visual contrasts, appearing in vivid red attire against a blue-hued stage. This was followed by a purple-themed second part exploring an identity crisis, starting with a dance performance to the instrumentals of EXO’s sentimental tracks, including “My Lady” (2013) and “Baby, Don’t Cry” (2013).
After an intense run through his latest “Wait on Me,” the title track of Kai’s recently released fourth solo EP, “Pressure,” “Walls Don’t Talk” and “Bomba” (2023), all the symbolized internal conflicts transformed into a reinvented, reborn self — a declaration of renewal for the seasoned performer, with “Rover” (2023) marking the explosive finale.
“I was a bit scared in the beginning while preparing the concert,” shared Kai near the end of the two-hour run. “But whenever I felt fear, I thought of you — sure, my own satisfaction and the overall perfection of the show also mattered, but what carried through this day was you.”
“Did today’s performance remind you why you love me?” asked Kai to his devoted fans, who erupted in wild cheers.
“Let’s continue to make unforgettable memories together until the very last days of our lives, okay?”
While fellow EXO members — Suho, Chanyeol and D.O. — attended the show to support their bandmate, Kai hinted at the group’s long-awaited reunion as well, as member Sehun is set to complete his military service later this year.
“This is only the beginning, you know?” Kai said. “Once Sehun is discharged in autumn, now there’s nothing left to hold us back.”
The tour will now take him to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on May 24, Macau on June 7, Jakarta in Indonesia on June 14, Singapore on June 21, Taipei in Taiwan on July 12, Manila on July 27, Bangkok on Aug. 2, Yokohama in Japan on Aug. 6 and 7 and Hong Kong on Aug. 16.
