Girl group tripleS to hold Seoul, Tokyo concerts in July

G-Dragon to take digital art exhibition overseas, starting in Shanghai

P1Harmony to kick off third global tour with shows in Seoul in August

'Stick with me forever': EXO’s Kai delivers on years of waiting with emotional solo concert

Mamamoo's Solar to release new Chinese EP 'Floating Free'

Related Stories

EXO's Kai to return with first release since completing military service

EXO’s Kai to release fourth EP 'Wait On Me' ahead of Asia tour

EXO's Kai to release a new album in mid-March

Wait no more: EXO's Kai returns with 'Wait on Me' EP — in pictures

Ahead of his third debut, Kai is placing his happiness above all