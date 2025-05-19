Twice to release 4th full-length album in July
Published: 19 May. 2025, 09:48
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Twice will release its fourth full-length album in July, the group's agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
An introduction film to the album, posted on the girl group's social media accounts, revealed the members donning a unified look with blue outfits and long, straight and black hair, as well as skirts all reading, "Four."
Other details, such as the date of the album or the theme, have not been revealed.
The new full-length album comes three years and eight months after the group's third full-length album, "Formula of Love: O+T=〈3" released in November 2021. Twice released its 14th EP "Strategy" on Dec. 6, 2024, and its latest Japanese album, "#Twice5" on May 14.
Twice met with 1.5 million fans across 51 concerts in 27 regions around the world in its "Ready To Be" tour last year.
The girl group also took part in British pop band Coldplay's "Music Of The Spheres World Tour" concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi, last month.
Twice will headline the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on Aug. 2.
