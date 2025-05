i-dle lets us know who they are with release of new EP — in pictures

Girl group i-dle held a press conference at the Josun Palace hotel in southern Seoul to mark the release of its eighth EP “We are.”The five-member group —Yuqi, Miyeon, Soyeon, Shuhua and Minnie—posed for photos and introduced the album to the media.“We are” is the group’s first release since changing its name from (G)I-DLE to i-dle earlier this month. The album consists of six tracks, including the lead track “Good Thing,” and B-sides “Girlfriend,” “Love Tease,” “Chain,” “Unstoppable” and “If You Want.”The members were heavily involved in the album’s creation, with Soyeon leading the way by writing the lyrics and co-composing both "Good Thing" and "Girlfriend." The other members each contributed to the lyrics and composition of one track on the album.“From the very beginning of planning this album, we agreed that all of us should try writing and composing this time,” Soyeon told reporters. “There are expressions in Miyeon’s and Shuhua’s songs that none of the other three of us could have come up with, and they’re really fun and unique. Thanks to them, I think the album has become much more colorful and diverse.”“We are” was released on Monday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event, as i-dle posed for photos and answered questions from reporters.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [ [email protected]