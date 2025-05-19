 'Mission: Impossible 8' crushes weekend box office in Korea
'Mission: Impossible 8' crushes weekend box office in Korea

Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:41
Actor Tom Cruise strikes a pose during an event for the film ″Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning″ at Lotte World Ice Rink in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on May 8. [YONHAP]

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" dominated the weekend box office in Korea, drawing over 750,000 moviegoers, data showed Monday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, Tom Cruise's eighth installment of the popular action franchise, which opened in local theaters Saturday, attracted 759,213 viewers during the weekend.
 

Its opening-day attendance of 423,945 set a record for the year, surpassing the previous high of 248,047, set by Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17." It outperformed the opening score of "Exhuma," last year's biggest hit, which began with 330,118 admissions and went on to top 11.9 million in total.
 
The film also exceeded the opening-day turnout of 264,719 for "Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol," which ultimately drew 7.5 million viewers in the country in 2011.
 
Following the movie on the chart were the Korean crime thriller "Yadang: The Snitch," which attracted 116,828 over the Friday-Sunday period; Warner Bros.' "A Minecraft Movie" with 63,455 viewers and the Korean action drama "The Old Woman With the Knife" with 46,748.
 
 
 
 

'Mission: Impossible 8' crushes weekend box office in Korea

