For conductor Chung Myung-whun, return to La Scala culmination of 36 years of love
Published: 19 May. 2025, 20:14
The first Korean conductor to direct Italy's Teatro alla Scala, Chung Myung-whun, remembers his first day at the prestigious Italian opera theater — more than 30 years ago.
“I first performed with La Scala in 1989, and from the very beginning, we were a perfect match," Chung said at a press conference held at the Busan Opera and Concert Hall in Busan on Monday.
Last week, Chung was appointed the new music director for Teatro alla Scala, becoming the first Asian to assume the role at the Italian music house.
Teatro alla Scala is Italy’s most prestigious opera house. It premiered masterpieces such as Bellini’s "Norma" (1831), Verdi’s "Nabucco" (1841) and Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly" (1904) and "Turandot" (1924).
It has been led by iconic Italian conductors like Arturo Toscanini, Claudio Abbado, and Riccardo Muti. Among non-Italians, only Argentine conductor Daniel Barenboim previously served as music director.
"For me, it feels like a couple who spent 36 years in a loving relationship and finally decided to get married," continued Chung. "Now that we’re not just friends but family, I feel a greater sense of responsibility.”
Chung succeeds current director Riccardo Chailly, who is also 72. Chung begins his tenure in 2027 through 2030.
“No matter how prestigious the orchestra, I often say it’s ‘too late’ when offered the position of music director,” he said. “But with La Scala, I couldn’t say no.”
Chung has a longstanding relationship with La Scala, having conducted nine operas across 84 performances and 141 concerts since 1989. In 2023, he was named honorary conductor of the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra. As artistic director of Classic Busan, which oversees the newly built Busan Concert Hall, which opens on June 21, and the upcoming Busan Opera House, set to open in 2027, Chung is poised to bridge both cities culturally.
Reflecting that synergy, Chung revealed a collaborative project for the 2027 season.
“My first official performance as La Scala’s music director will be Verdi’s 'Othello' [1887] on Dec. 7 next year,” he said. “And in September 2027, we will present 'Othello' in Busan as well.”
Chung also shared his deep personal connection with Italy, sparked by a love of pasta.
“I first went to Siena in 1975 and fell in love with Italian food, especially pasta. I even lived in Rome for a year,” he said, laughing. “Since taking the helm of the Opéra Bastille in Paris in 1989, I’ve been commuting between Paris and Rome. I still eat more pomodoro than most Italians — about 1,000 jars of sauce a year.”
He believes Koreans and Italians share many traits.
“From the shape of our countries to the way we express emotions and love of singing, I think Koreans are culturally closest to Italians in Europe,” he said. “Koreans not only love music, but especially love singing. I believe there’s great potential for further growth through La Scala.”
Chung’s decision to accept the role was also influenced by Fortunato Ortombina, 65, who became La Scala’s general manager in February. The two previously collaborated for 17 years at Venice’s La Fenice opera house.
“Ortombina made everything so easy for me — casting, rehearsals, schedules,” Chung said. “And above all, I heard that everyone at La Scala, from the musicians to the staff, truly wanted me to come.”
As for choosing Verdi for his first production, Chung said, “Verdi is my favorite opera composer. I conducted a lot of his work in Venice over 17 years. I even recorded Verdi with Plácido Domingo during my time in Paris some 30 years ago. I must do much better now, but diving deeper into the music is no easy feat.”
Though unfazed by becoming the first Asian to lead La Scala, Chung acknowledged the weight of the role.
“I’ve lived abroad so long that being the ‘first Asian’ doesn’t really affect me,” he said. “But I do feel this is an excellent opportunity to honor my country, and I must do it well.”
Classic Busan CEO Park Min-jung expressed high hopes for Chung’s concurrent roles.
“This will not only foster artistic exchanges between vocalists and musicians but also allow us to learn from Italy’s advanced stagecraft and production know-how,” she said.
Chung will conduct Beethoven’s "Fidelio" (1805) in a concert opera format at the Busan Concert Hall’s opening festival on June 27 and 28. He will be joined by soprano Hrachuhí Bassénz and tenor Eric Cutler, longtime collaborators from European stages. On Nov. 18, he will perform with the La Scala Philharmonic in Busan, following a concert at the Seoul Arts Center on Nov. 17.
