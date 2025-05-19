 Ye concert canceled following Nazi song release
Published: 19 May. 2025, 13:00
Kanye West arrives at Vanity Fair's Oscars party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” Ye wrote. [AP/YONHAP]

Coupang Play has canceled an upcoming Ye concert in Korea.
 
The decision was announced Monday after the 47-year-old rapper and record producer, formerly known as Kanye West, released a pro-Hitler single called “Heil Hitler” on May 8, the same day World War II officially ended in 1945.
 

The show, organized by Coupang Play and titled “Bully,” was set to take place at Incheon Munhak Stadium on May 31. Ye was expected to perform from his demo album, “Bully,” which has yet to be released officially on streaming platforms.
 
Coupang Play said it had canceled sales of the concert’s merchandise as of 1 p.m. on Monday.
 
The single, which has been taken down from major streaming platforms, includes antisemitic lyrics and samples a speech made by Adolf Hitler in 1935. West posted an instrumental version of the song last Wednesday.
 
West last performed in Korea with the “Vultures Listening Experience” concert last August, marking his first Korean concert in 14 years.
 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
