Actor Kwon Yul to tie the knot on Saturday

Published: 19 May. 2025, 15:44
Actor Kwon Yul [YONHAP]

Actor Kwon Yul [YONHAP]

 
Actor Kwon Yul is tying the knot on Saturday, marrying a noncelebrity.
 
“Kwon has met someone very special with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life, and they will be marrying on Saturday,” said the actor’s agency, J,Wide Company, on Monday.
 

“Out of consideration for the bride, who is not a public figure, and both families, the wedding will be held privately at an undisclosed location in Seoul,” the agency added.
 
Kwon made his debut in the 2001 stage production “Carmen” and has since built his acting career through appearances in dramas such as OCN's “Voice 2” (2017), KBS's “Dali & Cocky Prince” (2021) and SBS's “Connection” (2024).


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
