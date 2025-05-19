Actor Kwon Yul to tie the knot on Saturday
Published: 19 May. 2025, 15:44
Actor Kwon Yul is tying the knot on Saturday, marrying a noncelebrity.
“Kwon has met someone very special with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life, and they will be marrying on Saturday,” said the actor’s agency, J,Wide Company, on Monday.
“Out of consideration for the bride, who is not a public figure, and both families, the wedding will be held privately at an undisclosed location in Seoul,” the agency added.
Kwon made his debut in the 2001 stage production “Carmen” and has since built his acting career through appearances in dramas such as OCN's “Voice 2” (2017), KBS's “Dali & Cocky Prince” (2021) and SBS's “Connection” (2024).
