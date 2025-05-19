 Is Seo Eun-woo's Instagram post a cry for help or a call for justice?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Is Seo Eun-woo's Instagram post a cry for help or a call for justice?

Published: 19 May. 2025, 18:25 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 18:35
Seo Eun-woo on May 18, 2023 [YONHAP]

Seo Eun-woo on May 18, 2023 [YONHAP]

 
Seo Eun-woo, an influencer known for her appearance on the reality dating show “Heart Signal” (2017-23), has posted an Instagram Story on Monday stylized as a suicide note.
 
The post shows a screen capture of an iPhone Lock Screen shown to have a black background and the Korean words that can be translated as “suicide note,” with the main note content blurred out in white making it illegible. Different text is then layered on top, calling out the man that Seo claims to be the father of her child.
 

Related Article

Seo Eun-woo, an influencer known for her appearance on the reality dating show “Heart Signal” (2017-23), has posted an Instagram Story on May 19 that presumably includes a suicide note. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Seo Eun-woo, an influencer known for her appearance on the reality dating show “Heart Signal” (2017-23), has posted an Instagram Story on May 19 that presumably includes a suicide note. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“Who's the one suffering mentally and physically?” the text reads. “Is it the person who is pregnant and struggling? Or is it the person who is in hiding and hired a major law firm to sue their baby's mother for stalking? Seeing that he told my mom not to contact him again after she texted him asking to talk things out for the baby's sake, I'm guessing my mom's going to get sued as a stalker as well.”
  
Since earlier this month, Seo has been in a legal dispute with the man referred to in the note. She has revealed on her social media his identity — including name, age and place of education — claiming that he has cut off contact since learning of her pregnancy. The man has threatened Seo with legal action.
 
Seo gained media presence after appearing on season three of “Heart Signal” as a mechanic for Hyundai Motor. In 2022, she admitted to taking methamphetamine with disgraced singer Nam Tae-hyun and was given a suspended prison sentence.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags seo eun-woo heart signal

More in Television

Is Seo Eun-woo's Instagram post a cry for help or a call for justice?

Actor Kwon Yul to tie the knot on Saturday

Scarlett Johansson brings 50th season of 'SNL' to a low-key close

Netflix and Jeju go from tangerines to teamwork with deal to grow content industry

Advertisers cut ties with actor Hwang Jung-eum over crypto scandal

Related Stories

'Heart Signal' star Seo Eun-woo calls out man for fathering child in pregnancy reveal post

TvN drama 'Signal' to be reimagined as webtoon

Courtroom dramas 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and 'Why Her?' receive differing sentences from viewers

Why this athlete quit her 'dream job' at Google to play flag football in the Olympics

Park Eun-bin to hold her first fan meet-and-greet on Sept. 3
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)