Is Seo Eun-woo's Instagram post a cry for help or a call for justice?
Published: 19 May. 2025, 18:25 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 18:35
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Seo Eun-woo, an influencer known for her appearance on the reality dating show “Heart Signal” (2017-23), has posted an Instagram Story on Monday stylized as a suicide note.
The post shows a screen capture of an iPhone Lock Screen shown to have a black background and the Korean words that can be translated as “suicide note,” with the main note content blurred out in white making it illegible. Different text is then layered on top, calling out the man that Seo claims to be the father of her child.
“Who's the one suffering mentally and physically?” the text reads. “Is it the person who is pregnant and struggling? Or is it the person who is in hiding and hired a major law firm to sue their baby's mother for stalking? Seeing that he told my mom not to contact him again after she texted him asking to talk things out for the baby's sake, I'm guessing my mom's going to get sued as a stalker as well.”
Since earlier this month, Seo has been in a legal dispute with the man referred to in the note. She has revealed on her social media his identity — including name, age and place of education — claiming that he has cut off contact since learning of her pregnancy. The man has threatened Seo with legal action.
Seo gained media presence after appearing on season three of “Heart Signal” as a mechanic for Hyundai Motor. In 2022, she admitted to taking methamphetamine with disgraced singer Nam Tae-hyun and was given a suspended prison sentence.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE
