 Overseas voting for June 3 presidential election to kick off Tuesday
Published: 19 May. 2025, 22:00
Election officials inspect voting booths and ballot boxes at the overseas polling station inside the Embassy of Korea in Paris on May 19. [NEWS1]

Overseas voting for the June 3 presidential election is set to kick off Tuesday for a six-day run, the election watchdog said Monday.
 
A total of 258,254 overseas Korean nationals, including those registered as absentee voters, will be eligible to vote at 223 polling stations across 118 countries from Tuesday to next Wednesday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
 

Polling stations were set up in Korean missions in Cuba, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Estonia for the first time, where diplomatic missions were recently established.
 
Eligible voters unable to participate in overseas voting or those wishing to cast their ballots in Korea can do so on voting day if they report to regional election commissions between May 26 and June 3, the NEC said.

