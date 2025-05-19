 Police plan triple-layered security for presidential candidates
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 19 May. 2025, 18:40
Pedestrians walk under banners displaying presidential candidates in Busan on May 19 ahead of the presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police said Monday they plan to deploy three layers of security forces to protect presidential candidates ahead of the June 3 election.
 
Park Hyun-soo, acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, announced the measure during a regular press briefing, saying six police squads will be mobilized to exclusively guard candidates during campaign rallies.
 

The squads will form the third layer, while the first layer will be made up of a designated security team sent by the National Police Agency. The second layer will be composed of detectives and officers from precinct police stations.
 
"In important situations, I plan to personally command the field," Park said.
 
Police will also use advanced specialized gear at campaign rallies, such as bomb-sniffing dogs, anti-sniper observation equipment and special-purpose binoculars.
 
On election day, they plan to activate the Gapho level of the emergency duty system, the highest, to mobilize 100 percent of available forces.

June 3 presidential election Police security

