Presidential candidates post thoughts on social media following first televised debate
Published: 19 May. 2025, 10:38
Presidential candidates from each party took to social media Sunday night to further express their opinions following the first televised presidential debate.
Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party posted on Facebook shortly after the debate, thanking his fellow contenders.
“I appreciate the efforts of candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo and Kwon Young-gook in today’s debate,” he wrote.
Addressing concerns about his flushed face during the broadcast, Reform Party's Lee wrote, “Some supporters were worried because my face was red, but I’ve been prescribed antiinflammatory medication due to a sore throat from campaigning.”
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) described the event as “a meaningful time of communication and deep reflection for a better life for the people” in a Facebook post.
He said the debate covered key issues such as overcoming slow economic growth, revitalizing the livelihood economy, trade strategy in the Trump era and strengthening national competitiveness.
“I emphasized again that the path to overcoming low growth and revitalizing livelihoods starts with putting the lives of each and every citizen first,” DP's Lee wrote.
“The future of Korea does not depend on who becomes president, but on what kind of country we build,” Lee Jae-myung added. “I promise once again to be a capable public servant and a useful tool for the people to create a new Republic of Korea.”
Kwon Young-gook of the left-wing Korean Democratic Labor Party also used Facebook to communicate with supporters.
“In this first debate, I tried to address economic issues and the livelihood crisis from the perspectives of workers, small business owners, ordinary people and the underprivileged,” he said. “Going forward, the Korean Democratic Labor Party and I, Kwon Young-gook, will continue this presidential race as the only progressive candidate representing the socially marginalized.”
Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party did not share a separate message on social media but posted his schedule for Monday on Facebook.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
