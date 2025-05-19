Supporters of former-President Park Geun-hye endorse Lee Jae-myung
Published: 19 May. 2025, 21:17 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 22:00
Groups of supporters of former President Park Geun-hye officially declared their support for Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday.
Seven organizations — Park Geun-hye Supporters, the Movement to Protect the Republic of Korea, the Political Reform Alliance and the Northern Gyeonggi Chapter of the People Power Party's Responsible Members Council — held a press conference at the DP's central headquarters in western Seoul on Monday.
"We are withdrawing our support for the People Power Party, which continues to show no reflection after the martial law conspiracy and rebellion, and are preparing to leave it," the groups said. "We have grown disillusioned and angry at the shameless identity of a party that denies even the slightest sense of responsibility for the political turmoil and national division caused by the impeachment of two former presidents, and instead blames others entirely.
"That is why we have decided to publicly declare our support for Lee, who is working toward national unity and harmony."
The supporters officially joined the DP that day. The party appointed Kim Dong-ryeol, president of the Park Geun-hye Supporters group, as the standing chairman of the National Unity Committee within its election campaign team.
Members of groups that had backed former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo — such as Hongsamo, Hongsarang and National Unity Jin Hong — also declared their public support for Lee previously.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)