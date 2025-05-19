More in 2025 Presidential Election

Why Lee Jae-myung praised Park Chung Hee on the campaign trail

Police plan triple-layered security for presidential candidates

DP's Lee Jae-myung holds commanding lead in polls with over 50% of voter support

South Korea presidential candidate Kim says open to discussing U.S. troop cost

Businesses targeted by fraudsters posing as political aides to make lavish restaurant reservations