 Korea University hosts diversity conference with Michigan State for 120th anniversary
Published: 19 May. 2025, 15:00
Speakers of the Global Excellence: Building Inclusive University Communities Conference pose for a photo at Korea University's campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Speakers of the Global Excellence: Building Inclusive University Communities Conference pose for a photo at Korea University's campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

 
Korea University is planning a series of global conferences to celebrate its 120th anniversary, including one focused on diversity and inclusion in partnership with Michigan State University.
 
The university announced Monday that it hosted the Global Excellence: Building Inclusive University Communities conference with Michigan State University on May 15 and 16, inviting speakers from both institutions to discuss ways to foster inclusive campuses and promote diversity in Korean universities. 
 

The two universities plan to hold the diversity forum on a regular basis.
 
"This event marks more than just an exchange — it is a starting point for us to carry out shared values among global universities," said Korea University President Kim Dong-one. "We will continue to expand academic and research exchanges between the two institutions."  
 
The diversity conference is one of several events planned to commemorate Korea University's 120th anniversary, which fell on May 5.
 
More events are scheduled throughout the year, including the second S3 Sustainability Forum, which Korea University is participating in at Fudan University's campus from Monday to Wednesday. The QS Higher Education Summit: Asia Pacific is also set to take place from Nov. 4 to 6 at Korea University's campus.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
Korea University hosts diversity conference with Michigan State for 120th anniversary

