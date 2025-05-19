 North Korea's Kim Jong-un pays tribute to prominent military figure
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim Jong-un pays tribute to prominent military figure

Published: 19 May. 2025, 09:51
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the grave of Hyon Chol-hae, his mentor during his successor training years, to mark the third anniversary of his death on May 18, according to the Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the grave of Hyon Chol-hae, his mentor during his successor training years, to mark the third anniversary of his death on May 18, according to the Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid respects at the tomb of Hyon Chol-hae, who is known to have played a key role in grooming him for leadership, to mark the third anniversary of his death, the North's state media reported Monday.
 
Kim visited the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri the previous day and laid a flower to mark the third anniversary of Hyon's death, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

Hyon, marshal of the Korean People's Army, died at 87 on May 19, 2022. He is known to have played a key role in assisting Kim Jong-il, the father of the current leader, in consolidating control over the military and in preparing Kim Jong-un as his successor.
 
In 2022, North Korea held a state funeral for Hyon, chaired by Kim Jong-un. Kim also visited Hyon's tomb on the first and second anniversaries of his death.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the grave of Hyon Chol-hae, his mentor during his successor training years, to mark the third anniversary of his death on May 18, according to the Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the grave of Hyon Chol-hae, his mentor during his successor training years, to mark the third anniversary of his death on May 18, according to the Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

 
"Still vivid in my memory is Comrade Hyon Chol-hae, who was always with General Kim Jong-il. He was a shadow of the great General," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
 
"He will live forever in our minds, always reminding us of the era of Kim Jong-il and encouraging us in our sacred struggle for a great victory."
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

North Korea's Kim Jong-un pays tribute to prominent military figure

North Korean university resumes Chinese language test for 1st time in 5 years

North Korea unveils new air-to-air missile in live-fire test, likely backed by Russian tech

North Korea's health minister leaves for WHO assembly in Switzerland

Tensions with China partly to blame for North Korean rice price climb

Related Stories

Tourists, foreign currency flow in as North Korea holds first international marathon in six years

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death

North Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for first time

North Korean leader visits munitions factory, calls to expand production

North Korea rallies instructors to instill loyalty to Kim Jong-un in children
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)