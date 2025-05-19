More in Politics

PPP's Ahn Cheol-soo calls on conservatives to 'unite,' likens DP's Lee to Marvel villain Thanos

Support of DP's Lee at 50.2%, PPP's Kim at 35.6% in opinion poll

Former President Yoon appears for fourth hearing in insurrection trial

Presidential candidates post thoughts on social media following first televised debate

Candidates trade blows on martial law, AI and economy at first June 3 election debate