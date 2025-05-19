DP's Lee Jae-myung holds commanding lead in polls with over 50% of voter support
Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 17:00
Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, holds a commanding lead in a new nationwide poll, drawing more than half of voter support in a hypothetical multicandidate race.
Research firm Realmeter conducted the survey from Wednesday to Friday, targeting 1,509 eligible voters aged 18 or older nationwide.
Lee records a support rate of 50.2 percent. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) polled at 35.6 percent, with Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party at 8.7 percent.
Compared to the previous survey, Lee Jae-myung’s support dropped by 1.9 percentage points. Kim's support rose by 4.5 percentage points and Lee Jun-seok's rose by 2.4 percentage points.
In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Lee Jae-myung receives 54.3 percent support compared to Kim at 40.4 percent.
In a contest between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, Lee Jae-myung receives 51.4 percent over Lee Jun-seok's 30 percent.
The support gap between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo is 13.9 percent points, while it is 21.4 percent points between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, with Lee Jae-myung both leading and exceeding the margin of error.
When asked whether respondents intend to continue supporting their current preferred candidate until election day, 82.3 percent said they would.
In a separate poll on the preferred political bloc to lead the next administration, 55.6 percent say they support “a transfer of power to the opposition, including the Democratic Party,” while 39.5 percent say they want “the ruling bloc, including the PPP, to remain in power.”
The poll uses an automated response system via mobile phones only. The response rate is 8.4 percent.
Full details are available on the website of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
