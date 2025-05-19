 DP's Lee Jae-myung holds commanding lead in polls with over 50% of voter support
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

DP's Lee Jae-myung holds commanding lead in polls with over 50% of voter support

Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 17:00
From left: Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party. [YONHAP]

From left: Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party. [YONHAP]

 
Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, holds a commanding lead in a new nationwide poll, drawing more than half of voter support in a hypothetical multicandidate race.
 
Research firm Realmeter conducted the survey from Wednesday to Friday, targeting 1,509 eligible voters aged 18 or older nationwide. 
 

Related Article

 
Lee records a support rate of 50.2 percent. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) polled at 35.6 percent, with Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party at 8.7 percent. 
 
Compared to the previous survey, Lee Jae-myung’s support dropped by 1.9 percentage points. Kim's support rose by 4.5 percentage points and Lee Jun-seok's rose by 2.4 percentage points.
 
In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Lee Jae-myung receives 54.3 percent support compared to Kim at 40.4 percent. 
 
In a contest between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, Lee Jae-myung receives 51.4 percent over Lee Jun-seok's 30 percent. 
 
The support gap between Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo is 13.9 percent points, while it is 21.4 percent points between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, with Lee Jae-myung both leading and exceeding the margin of error. 
 
When asked whether respondents intend to continue supporting their current preferred candidate until election day, 82.3 percent said they would.
 
In a separate poll on the preferred political bloc to lead the next administration, 55.6 percent say they support “a transfer of power to the opposition, including the Democratic Party,” while 39.5 percent say they want “the ruling bloc, including the PPP, to remain in power.”
 
The poll uses an automated response system via mobile phones only. The response rate is 8.4 percent. 
 
Full details are available on the website of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Poll Lee Jae-myung Kim Moon-soo Lee Jun-seok June 3 election

More in Politics

Allegations grow that judge was entertained at room salon, but little proven

Acting president urges negotiators to finalize 'July Package' before tariff suspension ends

DP's Lee Jae-myung holds commanding lead in polls with over 50% of voter support

Police seize materials in probe of former first lady Kim Jung-sook’s alleged misuse of funds

South Korea presidential candidate Kim says open to discussing U.S. troop cost

Related Stories

DP presidential candidate Lee leads in 3-way race against PPP, minor party candidates: Poll

PPP presidential candidate Kim calls on DP's Lee to clarify leadership term proposal

Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates

7 candidates, 1 winner: Presidential hopefuls vie for top job as race kicks off

DP's Lee leads PPP's Kim 49% to 27%: poll
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)