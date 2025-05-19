Former President Yoon appears for fourth hearing in insurrection trial
Published: 19 May. 2025, 10:39
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday for his fourth hearing on charges of leading an insurrection, a week after his first public appearance entering the court for the third hearing.
Yoon arrived at the court building at around 10 a.m., wearing a dark navy suit and red tie.
He declined to answer reporters’ questions on whether he would like to apologize to the people for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, or share his thoughts on Monday’s trial, and went straight into the building.
Nearby on the court grounds, Yoon’s supporters had gathered an hour earlier, demanding that he be allowed to use the private entrance in the basement parking lot.
The trial was set to begin at 10:15 a.m.
