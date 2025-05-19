Kooky, controversial, criminal: Cashed-up candidates come out of the woodwork for Korea's presidential elections
Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:39
Despite the steep deposit to run and low odds of success, eccentric and controversial figures continue to join Korea’s presidential race — using the national spotlight for personal expression, political stunts, or publicity, often leaving a legacy of outlandish pledges and legal troubles.
A total of 300 million won ($214,350) is the deposit required to register as a candidate in the Korean presidential election. If a candidate fails to secure at least 10 percent of the vote, the entire deposit is forfeited — regardless of whether they actively campaign or do nothing at all.
This substantial financial requirement is intended as a safeguard to prevent an overcrowded field of candidates.
Yet, despite the steep cost, individuals with low public recognition or virtually no competitiveness still frequently enter the race. For many, it is a form of self-expression or an expensive marketing stunt to gain visibility.
One of the most eye-catching figures in this election is independent candidate Song Jin-ho. Unlike others who rely on party affiliation or public notoriety, he entered the race entirely on his own.
Song holds the record for the highest number of criminal convictions among presidential candidates, with 17 prior convictions. His offenses include fraud, assault, battery, property damage, labor law violations and issuing bad checks. He has served prison time on eight occasions.
Korean presidential elections have a history of colorful and unconventional contenders.
In the 2002 16th presidential election, Kim Gil-soo of the Patriotic Party ran while serving as a Buddhist monk. His official title was Chief Monk of Beobryunsa Temple under the World Buddhist Association.
His campaign slogan, “Great Unity through Buddhist Spirit,” became a talking point. During the campaign, he even entered a six-day winter meditation retreat. He was later imprisoned for defrauding individuals of about 8.8 billion won by falsely promising positions like prime minister.
In the 1992 14th election, independent candidate Kim Ok-sun, a three-term lawmaker, ran as a woman in men’s attire.
Her slogan, “No promises is my promise,” implied it was better to make no pledges than to make ones that would not be fulfilled.
Shin Jeong-il, who ran in both the 13th and 15th elections, promoted a bizarre idea of establishing a third state in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as a stepping stone toward Korean reunification.
Huh Kyung-young, who ran in the 15th, 17th, and 20th presidential elections, for 1997, 2007 and 2022, respectively, is perhaps the most well-known of these eccentric candidates.
He has claimed to have an IQ of 430 and to possess supernatural powers like teleportation and levitation. His proposals included moving the United Nations headquarters to Panmunjom.
Some of his outlandish promises, like giving 100 million won to every married couple, were once dismissed as absurd but are now reexamined in the context of Korea’s severe low birthrate as “ahead of their time.”
In the 17th election, Huh was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison for making false claims, including a fabricated statement that he would marry then-Grand National Party leader and former President Park Geun-hye if elected president. His right to run for office was suspended for 10 years.
In the 2022 election, he falsely stated in a televised speech that he was the adopted son of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul and a secret policy aide to former President Park Chung Hee. As a result, Huh was again convicted and is barred from running for public office until April 2034.
