PPP's Ahn Cheol-soo calls on conservatives to 'unite,' likens DP's Lee to Marvel villain Thanos
Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:52 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 12:02
The conservative party's former presidential primary candidate likened the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung to Thanos, urging Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok to shout "Avengers assemble" in a bid to stop him.
“Candidate Lee Jun-seok is taking this presidential election seriously,” wrote People Power Party (PPP) co-election committee chair Ahn Cheol-soo on his Facebook account on Monday. “Then we must win, and to win, we must unite.”
“I watched candidate Lee Jun-seok’s debate performance yesterday,” Ahn wrote. “He made a deep impression on the public with excellent logic and a clear vision against candidate Lee Jae-myung. As he stated, Lee Jae-myung is a dangerous person, like a cult leader.”
“The politics of deception and lies will ultimately lead the people to downfall and ruin. We must stop the cult together,” he continued. “The path for the people is clear. When aliens invade, all the heroes must fight together. Now is that time.”
“We must now truly become ‘one team’ through unity within the party,” Ahn went on. “Former PPP chair Han Dong-hoon made the right decision in choosing to campaign on the streets. But if he only campaigns separately, the public may wonder who that campaigning is really for. I ask that he join the election committee as soon as possible and present the image of a complete ‘one team.’”
“I also urge former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to make a decision,” Ahn concluded. “Let’s stop ‘Thanos Lee Jae-myung’ together. We will win, without fail.”
