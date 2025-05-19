Police seize materials in probe of former first lady Kim Jung-sook’s alleged misuse of funds
Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:20
Police confirmed Monday that all necessary materials from the Presidential Archives had been secured as part of an investigation into allegations that special activity funds from the Blue House were used to purchase clothing for former first lady Kim Jung-sook.
“We completed a raid of the Presidential Archives on May 9 and are currently analyzing the seized materials,” said Acting Commissioner Park Hyun-soo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency during a regular press briefing on Monday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s anticorruption squad had previously obtained a warrant from the Seoul High Court to raid the Presidential Archives in Sejong starting April 10. The operation targeted records that could reveal details about expenditures related to clothing purchases.
Under the Presidential Records Management Act, access to presidential records is restricted for up to 15 years, and for personal records, up to 30 years. However, records can be accessed within a limited scope if a competent high court issues a warrant deeming the information critical evidence.
“The raid was conducted normally with the cooperation of the National Archives,” a police official said. “It took about a month because it overlapped with the transfer of presidential records. Although it took time, we seized as many items as we could.”
Investigators are looking into whether approximately 100 million won ($71,520) was spent on around 80 outfits for Kim during former President Moon Jae-in’s term between 2017—2022, and whether any part of this amount was covered by special activity funds or other public budgets.
At the time the allegations first surfaced, the Blue House stated, “No national budget, including special activity funds, was used for the first lady’s clothing purchases during the term. All costs were personally covered.”
