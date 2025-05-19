 Support of DP's Lee at 50.2%, PPP's Kim at 35.6% in opinion poll
Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:30
From left: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and New Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok speak during a presidential debate for the June 3 presidential election on May 18. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was leading his People Power Party (PPP) rival Kim Moon-soo with 50.2 percent support against Kim's 35.6 percent, a survey showed Monday.
 
In a Realmeter survey conducted on 1,509 adults from Wednesday to Friday, candidate Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party came third with 8.7 percent.
 

In a hypothetical two-way contest, the DP's Lee garnered 54.3 percent, trailed by Kim with 40.4 percent. In a similar scenario against Lee Jun-seok, Lee Jae-myung led with 51.4 percent versus 30 percent for the New Reform Party candidate.
 
When asked whether they intended to maintain their current candidate preferences, 82.3 percent of respondents said they would stick with their choices.
 
More than half of the respondents, or 55.6 percent, said they were in favor of regime change by the DP through the June 3 presidential election, while 39.5 percent hoped to extend the rule of the former governing PPP.
 
The margin of error was 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
