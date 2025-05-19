Allegations grow that judge was entertained at room salon, but little proven
Published: 19 May. 2025, 18:34 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 18:37
The Democratic Party (DP) has stepped up its allegations that the judge presiding over former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection case was entertained at a room salon, where young women serve male customers alcoholic beverages.
Although the DP has brought forward the accusation — which has been followed by rebuttals and counter-rebuttals, including related photos being made public — no definitive evidence has been presented to prove whether Seoul Central District Court Judge Ji Gui-yeon accepted hospitality, the core of the controversy.
The DP held a press conference at its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Monday afternoon, where it disclosed three photos: one of Ji with two unidentified men, and two interior shots of the venue where the alleged entertaining took place.
"We confirmed that the establishment in question is a high-end room salon in Gangnam, southern Seoul, where female employees sit with patrons in every room and at every table,” said Noh Jong-myun, spokesperson for the campaign committee. “Compare the room salon interior photos with the one where Judge Ji appears clearly. The decor patterns and props are identical. It’s now time for Judge Ji to take responsibility for his lies,” said Noh. “He must be removed from the bench immediately.”
Noh continued to say that the DP "believes he was entertained,” adding that the DP will not "present proof at this time" whether any “hospitality” was accepted.
“The individuals photographed with Judge Ji appear to be involved in the legal field,” said Noh regarding the potential violations of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, describing the people in the photo as “highly suspected of being directly related to his duties,” yet did not identify them or the informant.
Ji denied the accusation on Monday morning, just before the fourth hearing for former President Yoon began.
“I’m well aware of the concern and worry caused by recent suspicions directed at me,” said Ji. “The claims being made are not true. I have never even imagined being entertained at such places.”
“There isn’t even anyone who buys me pork belly and soju,” Ji continued. “With an important trial underway, having the bench respond to ongoing outside attacks and suspicions sparked by background investigations into the judge could influence the trial itself.”
“We will focus on conducting a swift and fair trial in accordance with legal procedures.”
The allegations against Judge Ji surfaced amid growing pressure from the DP on the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s May 1 decision to overturn and remand a case involving DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, ruling in favor of a guilty verdict under the Public Official Election Act.
On May 14, during a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, lawmakers Kim Yong-min and Kim Gi-pyo raised the issue and called on Chun Dae-yup, minister of the National Court Administration, to conduct an investigation.
The Supreme Court launched a probe into the allegation on Friday. Judge Ji has faced criticism from the DP since he decided to cancel the arrest warrant for the former president on March 7.
Na Kyung-won, co-chair of the People Power Party’s election committee, accused the DP on Monday of pressuring the judiciary through baseless attacks.
“The DP continues to intimidate the judiciary with false agitation and without proper evidence,” she wrote on her Facebook page and condemned the party's focus on a specific judge, calling it a “malicious witch hunt” aimed at creating a “customized courtroom for Lee Jae-myung.”
Na also criticized Lee, the DP's presidential candidate, for what she called a hypocritical stance on judicial fairness.
“Lee’s calls for a ‘clean courtroom’ are, in fact, a chilling declaration,” she wrote. “He intends to bury his mounting legal troubles by branding judges who issue unfavorable rulings as enemies and purging them.”
Na urged Lee and his party to stop fueling public outrage with vague photos and unproven claims.
“If there is definitive evidence against Judge Ji, be transparent to the public instead of engaging in media manipulation by disclosing ambiguous photographs,” she said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA JUN-HO [[email protected]]
