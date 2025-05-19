Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony
Published: 19 May. 2025, 18:56
The chief of staff of the Army's Special Warfare Command (SWC) testified on Monday that he heard the former SWC commander, Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, say he would “break down the door if necessary” to enter the National Assembly when former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
At the fourth hearing for former President Yoon's insurrection charges held by the Seoul Central District Court, SWC chief of staff Brig. Gen. Park Jeong-hwan retook the stand as a witness. Park had been seated directly to Kwak's right in the combat control room during the martial law decree.
Park testified on Monday that Kwak received multiple phone calls urging him to deploy troops inside the National Assembly building.
“He [Kwak] seemed very anxious in his responses,” Park said. “When asked how long it would take, he would say five minutes even though it would realistically take 15.”
He also claimed that Kwak instructed subordinates to “smash the windows,” “break down the door and go in immediately,” and “drag lawmakers out to prevent the vote.”
However, Park did not know who was on the other end of the phone.
“I heard him say, ‘I will break down the door if I have to,’” Park added.
Kwak previously testified during a Constitutional Court impeachment hearing in February that Yoon had instructed him via a secure phone line to “break into the National Assembly and drag everyone out.”
Park clarified that he did not recognize the voice on the call at the time and speculated that it might have been the then-Minister of Defense Kim Yong-hyun.
Kwak reportedly received calls from both Yoon and Kim. Asked by the defense whether he had heard the words “the president’s orders,” Park responded, “My memory may not be perfect, but I don’t recall that.”
Park’s journal entries from the period were displayed during Monday's testimony. Park said he had written them in his phone’s notepad within a day or two after martial law was lifted to record what he had witnessed. The notes described the chaos, with lines such as “Confusion… none of the staff or officers entered the room. The commander’s urgency was palpable.”
He also wrote that Kwak was muttering, “They shouldn’t vote," and "If I had known, I would have called in the 12th unit’s helicopters to the command pad.” Another entry read, “In this appalling breakdown of the organization, I feel utterly distressed. Every day I pinch my cheek and think, ‘Is this really not a dream? I wish it were.’”
On Monday morning, Yoon appeared for the second time in front of the press line set up by reporters. Since the third hearing, the court has barred him from using the underground passage, requiring him to enter the building above ground like other defendants.
Yoon declined to answer questions from the press about his testimony or his decision to leave the People Power Party. He also remained silent in the courtroom.
The court also plans to hear opening statements in a newly merged abuse of power case that was added to the trial on May 1. The scheduled cross-examination of SWC 1st Airborne Brigade Commander Lee Sang-hyun was postponed due to Park’s extended questioning.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
