 Firefighters combat fire at Kumho Tire plant for third day
Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:30
Smoke rises from the scene of a fire at Kumho Tire's factory in Gwangju on May 19, the third day of the blaze. [NEWS1]

Firefighters on Monday made efforts to completely put out a fire at Kumho Tire's plant in Gwangju, officials said, with about 90 to 95 percent of the blaze believed to have been contained.
 
The blaze first broke out Saturday morning at the factory in Gwangju, and firefighters contained the main fire the next day, nearly 32 hours after it began.
 

Firefighting efforts resumed around 7 a.m. after firefighters were unable to extinguish the remaining fires the previous day.
 
Authorities expect the blaze to be completely put out later in the day by using heavy equipment to remove debris and put out the remaining flames.
 
About 50 to 60 percent of the western plant at Kumho Tire's Gwangju factory is estimated to have been destroyed.
 
The fire reportedly began after sparks flew during a tire manufacturing process at the plant. Authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once it is fully extinguished.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

tags Fire Kumho Tire blaze

