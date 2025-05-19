 MBC vows to take corrective action in response to gov't report on weathercaster's death
MBC vows to take corrective action in response to gov't report on weathercaster's death

Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:59
Attendees hold placards criticizing the Ministry of Employment and Labor's investigation results regarding the death of the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna, in front of the ministry's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 19. [YONHAP]

MBC has officially acknowledged the findings of the Ministry of Employment and Labor, which confirmed that the late weathercaster Oh Yoanna was subjected to workplace bullying, and pledged to “take corrective action and prevent future recurrence.”
 
“We take the ministry’s conclusion that ‘bullying did occur’ extremely seriously,” said MBC in a statement released on Monday. “We will do our best to make the prevention of recurrence, improvement of organizational culture and compliance with labor laws top management priorities.”
 

“We will take appropriate action against those involved,” MBC further said. “We are already taking improvement measures based on the ‘Overall Organizational Culture Improvement Plan’ previously submitted to the Labor Ministry, and we will continue to check and supplement any areas that are lacking, using this announcement as an opportunity.”
 
We will also expand and strengthen the Clean Center currently in operation so that harassment or difficulties can be reported immediately and improved,” said MBC. “We will improve it so that colleagues can report with anonymity when they become aware of it, regardless of the type of employment.”
 
We will conduct a legal review of the judgment of some freelancers as workers and implement appropriate measures as soon as possible,” the broadcaster said. “We once again offer our heartfelt apology to the bereaved family of the late Oh for this tragic incident.”
 
The Labor Ministry had launched a special investigation in February following public outcry over Oh’s death and allegations of mistreatment within MBC.  
 
While the ministry confirmed bullying occurred, it determined that Oh was not legally an employee, which limited its ability to pursue legal penalties against MBC officials.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
