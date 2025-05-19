Man rear-ended by drunk driver fined for driving without license
Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:00
A man in his 40s who was rear-ended by a drunk driver has been fined after it was discovered he was driving without a license at the time of the crash.
The Ulsan District Court said Monday that it had sentenced the unlicensed driver to a fine of 3 million won ($2,150) for violating the Road Traffic Act.
The incident occurred on a night in July last year. While waiting at a red light at an intersection in Nam District, Ulsan, the unlicensed driver was rear-ended in a chain collision initiated by a drunk driver.
The drunk driver’s car first slammed into a taxi, which in turn crashed into the unlicensed driver’s vehicle.
Both the unlicensed driver and the taxi driver suffered injuries in the collision. Police officers dispatched to the scene conducted a Breathalyzer test on the driver who caused the crash, revealing a blood alcohol content of 0.137 percent — well above the legal limit. That driver was indicted for injuring others while driving under the influence.
During the subsequent investigation of the victims, authorities discovered that the driver who had been rear-ended had been driving without a license. It was later revealed he had driven approximately 500 meters (0.31 miles) without a valid license before the crash occurred.
“Driving without a license is a serious offense that endangers not only the driver but others as well,” the court said, adding that it took into account the driver’s remorse for the sentence.
The drunk driver who caused the initial crash was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)