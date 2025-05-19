Man who bit acquaintance’s ear off given suspended sentence
Published: 19 May. 2025, 15:37
A man in his 30s who bit off a part of an acquaintance's ear as the victim was trying to stop him from drunk driving, has received a suspended prison sentence on Monday.
The Daegu District Court on Monday sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of inflicting bodily injury.
The defendant was tried for attacking an acquaintance in August of last year in Jung District, Daegu, after the acquaintance attempted to stop the defendant from driving under the influence. The defendant struck the victim multiple times in the face and bit off part of their ear.
As a result of the assault, the victim suffered a partial ear amputation.
“We comprehensively considered the fact that the defendant admitted to the charges and showed a reflective attitude, and that he paid the victim 7.6 million won ($5,440) for medical expenses,” the court stated.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
