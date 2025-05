Man who threatened postal workers delivering presidential election pamphlets in Incheon arrested

A man in his 20s who threatened postal workers delivering presidential election pamphlets in Incheon has been arrested by police, the police announced Monday.Police from the Jungbu Police Precinct in Incheon arrested the man on Sunday on charges of obstructing official duties and violating the Public Official Election Act.The man shouted insults and blocked the path of three postal workers on a road in Incheon at around 5:14 p.m. on Sunday while they were delivering presidential election pamphlets.Police arrested the man at the scene and are investigating the exact motive and details of the incident as of press time.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [ [email protected]