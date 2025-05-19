'Medical school is now out of reach': Students dropping out over new grade scale
Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:13
A first year high school student is thinking of dropping out just months after starting school in March. She scored well on her English midterm, making only a few mistakes. Still, she fears a top grade is out of reach, even if she performs well on the final exam.
A first year high school student in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, who began her year this March, has been thinking about dropping out ever since taking her midterm last month. Although she only missed a few questions on the English test, she fears she'll be able to achieve a top grade even if she performs well on the final exam.
Unlike second year high school students who are graded on a nine-tier scale, this year’s first year students are evaluated on a five-tier system for their school records. Although the proportion of students who can receive the top grade, the top 10 percent, has increased compared to the previous system, which only awarded the top 4 percent, many students feel that failing to finish in the top tier could hinder their chances of getting into their desired universities and majors.
The student, who had excellent grades in middle school, aims to attend medical school.
“She thinks going to medical school is now out of reach and is seriously considering dropping out to take the GED [general equivalency diploma] exam and focus entirely on the College Scholastic Ability Test [CSAT],” said her mother. “I don’t know whether to try to stop her or not.”
The newly implemented high school credit system and five-tier grading scale, applied to first-year students starting this year, are causing confusion among students, parents and teachers.
The credit system, designed to resemble university structures, allows students to choose subjects based on their interests and career paths. To address concerns that students might flock to subjects they expect to score well in, the school record evaluation method was also changed.
More top students than university slots in Seoul
Contrary to the intended goals, the new system has led to increased dropout and transfer considerations, and some students have even begun searching for schools offering advanced courses, resulting in what some are calling a wave of “report card nomads.”
In hotbeds of private education, like Gangnam District and Mok-dong in Yangcheon District, more first year students are considering transferring or dropping out due to concerns regarding their academic rankings.
“I expected to get top marks in Korean, English and social studies but ended up with second-tier grades,” said a student who attends high school in Gangnam. “I’m seriously considering transferring to a school in northern Seoul.”
“Most students I’ve been counseling lately say they’re not confident they can get the top grade and are thinking about dropping out or transferring,” said a high school guidance counselor.
This phenomenon was already noticeable last year. An admissions consultant from Gangnam District's Daechi-dong said a parent of a third grader who came for counseling last year had moved so their child could attend a public high school in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, this year, “solely to receive better school grades.”
Students attending private high schools or foreign language high schools are also feeling similar pressure.
“Aside from getting a top grade in my major language, I’m expecting third-tier grades in every other subject,” a first year student at a foreign language high school wrote on an online forum. “I’m torn between transferring now to a public high school or staying for the semester and trying to improve during the finals.”
“Even if my child raises their grades to the second tier, I’m not sure it will be enough to get into a good university in Seoul,” said one parent whose child attends a private high school. “We’re considering transferring to a public high school, or even taking a gap year and trying again.”
Though the grading system was meant to be more lenient, students feel even greater pressure to secure a top-tier ranking. This is particularly pronounced for students who will be applying to college in 2028, as prestigious universities like Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University consider school grades as part of the regular admission process.
The average percentage of students receiving an A in Korean, English, math, social studies and science across 2,375 high schools nationwide was 18.3 percent, according to data from private institute Jongro Academy. That means roughly half of students who receive an A won’t make it into the top 10 percent.
“Under the old nine-tier system, students could apply to medical, dental or pharmacy schools with grades in the 1.3 to 1.4 range. Now they must fall within the early first tier,” said Jongro Academy CEO Lim Sung-ho. “There are more top-grade students than there are university spots available in Seoul.”
Commuting to class by taxi
The high school credit system has become another source of stress for students and parents. Even if a subject is necessary for a student’s intended major, it may not be offered if there isn’t a teacher available or if too few students register. In such cases, students must attend classes at other schools.
This month, schools began surveying students to prepare for electives next year.
“I’m interested in advanced courses like AI mathematics and applied statistics, but it seems our school won’t offer them,” said a first year student from a public high school in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. “I might have to take a taxi to another school.”
The broader range of course options has also made course registration more stressful. A career counselor at an education office said that as the grade ranges have widened and become less discerning, more universities are starting to consider a student’s course history in addition to their grade tier.
Private education is also capitalizing on the uncertainty. One academy in Daechi-dong offers consultations to design course tracks for students up to twice a month, charging 300,000 won ($215) per hour. At two sessions per month, the annual cost is 7.2 million won.
“We need help to create a class schedule that aligns with our child’s career goals, but the school doesn’t seem to have the capacity,” said a parent of a first year student at a public high school in Gyeonggi. “So we’re looking into private academies.”
Experts criticize misalignment between university admissions and curriculum reforms
Experts argue that the problems stem from inconsistencies between the high school credit system and the university admissions process.
“It was originally planned alongside a gradual shift away from the CSAT and relative grading, but a change in policy direction caused the misalignment,” said Kim Seung-kyum, a former principal of Banpo High School who was involved in designing the credit system in 2018.
The Moon Jae-in administration initially planned to switch to absolute grading and only display ranks for core subjects, but later decided to retain relative grading due to concerns over inflation of grades.
“Classes are now centered around CSAT-related elective subjects, rendering career-focused selections meaningless,” said Koo Bon-chang, a policy director at an education civic group. “Without changes to the exam subjects and grading system, the credit system has no real place.”
Experts also emphasized the need for more government support. Kim In-yeop, a professor at Kongju National University, said, “The disparities in subject offerings between urban and rural schools result in unequal educational opportunities. Administrative and financial support must be expanded to ensure early adoption of the system.”
The Ministry of Education and regional education offices said they plan to expand free consultations and one-on-one career guidance with teachers to ease anxiety among students and parents.
“While there may be concerns in the early stages of implementation, incorporating feedback from teachers, students and parents can help the high school credit system bring positive changes to the education system,” said a ministry official.
BY LEE BO-RAM, LEE HOO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)