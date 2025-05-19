 Mother, daughter found dead in suspected suicide with note mentioning financial hardship
Mother, daughter found dead in suspected suicide with note mentioning financial hardship

Published: 19 May. 2025, 10:37
Stock photo of a woman burying her face in her palms on the curb [GETTY IMAGES]

A woman in her 60s and her daughter in her 20s were found dead on Sunday, in what police suspect to be suicides in Iksan, North Jeolla.
 
Dispatched officers found the woman dead at an apartment complex in Mohyeon-dong neighborhood along with a note that was found on her body.
 

The note mentioned the woman’s struggles with financial hardship and indicated that her daughter had died last month.
 
Based on the content of the note, police searched a nearby apartment, where they discovered the body of her daughter.
 
Police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the case.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
