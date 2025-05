Mother, daughter found dead in suspected suicide with note mentioning financial hardship

A woman in her 60s and her daughter in her 20s were found dead on Sunday, in what police suspect to be suicides in Iksan, North Jeolla.Dispatched officers found the woman dead at an apartment complex in Mohyeon-dong neighborhood along with a note that was found on her body.The note mentioned the woman’s struggles with financial hardship and indicated that her daughter had died last month.Based on the content of the note, police searched a nearby apartment, where they discovered the body of her daughter.Police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the case.BY KIM EUN-BIN [ [email protected]