Police hunt for stabbing rampage attacker in Siheung, 2 bodies found
Published: 19 May. 2025, 17:36
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
A foreign man in his 50s stabbed two people in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Monday and fled, while police found two bodies at the suspect’s home and near the crime scene.
The man stabbed a woman in her 60s, the owner of a convenience store, at a store around 9:34 a.m. and immediately fled the scene, according to the Siheung Police Precinct on Monday.
The owner suffered serious injuries to her abdomen and face and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police dispatched to the scene after receiving a report confirmed the man’s appearance based on CCTV footage and began an investigation with as many available personnel as possible due to the seriousness of the case, which they judged to be a stabbing rampage.
During the investigation process, a vehicle parked outside the convenience store was suspected to be the man’s car, and his identity was confirmed through a vehicle registration search.
At around 11 a.m., police searched the residence of the suspect and found an unidentified body.
Police explained that the person appeared to have been dead for several days.
Since the suspect was not at home, police began tracking him again, believing that another incident could occur.
At around 1:21 p.m. Monday, the suspect stabbed another victim, a man in his 70s, at a park about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away from the scene of the first stabbing.
The second victim also suffered serious injuries, including an abdominal stab wound, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
While the police are still tracking the suspect, it is not known where, how or why he came to this sports park and attacked the second victim.
At around 2 p.m., the police found another body in a house across from the convenience store where the first incident occurred. This body has also not been identified.
As the suspect allegedly hurt or killed a total of four people, police are responding with all necessary means to arrest him.
The suspect’s whereabouts are still unknown.
“After receiving a report of an incident involving a weapon at a convenience store and starting an investigation, we discovered two bodies one after another, and are currently confirming their identities," a police official said. “The relationship between the suspect, the dead victims and the injured has not been determined.”
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
