 Police release wanted poster for suspect in Siheung stabbing
Published: 19 May. 2025, 19:22
The wanted poster for a Chinese man who stabbed two people on May 19 and allegedly killed two more. [GYEONGGI NAMBU POLICE AGENCY]

The suspect who stabbed two people in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Monday was revealed to be a 56-year-old Chinese man named Che Zhenan, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency the same day.
 
The agency disclosed the identity through a wanted poster.
 

Che is said to be around 170 centimeters tall (5 feet, 7 inches) and fled from the crime scene on a bicycle wearing a black jumper, black pants, white sneakers, black gloves and a white face mask. He is balding, may be wearing a hat and may have changed his clothes, the poster reads.
 
The poster asks to call the 112 police hotline for any tips.
 
On Monday morning, Che stabbed a woman in her 60s at a convenience store, then another man in his 70s at a park nearby. Both victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
 
Police found two more dead bodies, one in Che’s residence and the other in a house across from the convenience store.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
