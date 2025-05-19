Suspect in Siheung stabbing spree apprehended
Published: 19 May. 2025, 19:54 Updated: 19 May. 2025, 20:28
- YOON SO-YEON
A 56-year-old Chinese national suspected of stabbing two people in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Monday has been apprehended by police.
The Siheung Police Precinct said Monday that it apprehended Chinese national Che Zhenan at around 7:25 p.m. in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
In the morning, Che stabbed a woman in her 60s at a convenience store, then a man in his 70s at a park nearby. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
He is also suspected of killing two people whose bodies were discovered Monday.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency revealed his identity with a wanted poster on Monday afternoon.
Police will question Che and file for an arrest warrant in court, according to reports.
