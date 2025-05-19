 Suspect in stabbing attack at supermarket in Seoul indicted and detained, police confirm him a psychopath
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Suspect in stabbing attack at supermarket in Seoul indicted and detained, police confirm him a psychopath

Published: 19 May. 2025, 21:29
Thirty-two-year-old Kim Sung-jin, indicted for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another in northern Seoul in April, is being transferred to the prosecutors' office on May 1. [NEWS1]

Thirty-two-year-old Kim Sung-jin, indicted for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another in northern Seoul in April, is being transferred to the prosecutors' office on May 1. [NEWS1]

 
Thirty-two-year-old man Kim Sung-jin, indicted for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another in northern Seoul last month, has been confirmed as a psychopath by police and handed over to prosecutors under detention.
 
The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office announced Monday that Kim has been indicted and detained on charges of murder and attempted murder.
 

Related Article

 
Kim is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in her 60s using a knife taken from a display shelf at the supermarket on April 22. He is also charged with attempting to kill another woman in her 40s.
 
According to prosecutors, Kim did not know either of the victims and had no specific reason for committing the crimes. He allegedly acted at random and without provocation.
 
Following the attack, Kim calmly walked to a nearby alley and smoked a cigarette before calling police to report himself. In his call to police, Kim reportedly said, “Can you trace this location?” and “I stabbed two people at the mart.”
 
Thirty-two-year-old Kim Sung-jin, indicted for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another in northern Seoul in April, is being transferred to the prosecutors' office on May 1. [NEWS1]

Thirty-two-year-old Kim Sung-jin, indicted for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another in northern Seoul in April, is being transferred to the prosecutors' office on May 1. [NEWS1]

 
Moments before the attack, he drank a bottle of soju from a shelf inside the store. After the assault, he left the weapon between snack items on a display stand outside the store before walking away.
 
Prosecutors said they analyzed surveillance footage and consulted with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s Integrated Psychological Analysis Division and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s profiling team to establish Kim’s motive and methods.
 
“This case is a so-called 'irrational motive murder,’ which causes unimaginable physical and emotional trauma to the victims and their families,” prosecutors said. “We will do our utmost to ensure an appropriately severe sentence is handed down.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea crime murder

More in Social Affairs

Overseas voting for June 3 presidential election to kick off Tuesday

Prison sentence finalized for trot singer Kim Ho-joong over DUI hit-and-run

Suspect in stabbing attack at supermarket in Seoul indicted and detained, police confirm him a psychopath

Prosecutors slap travel ban on MBK Partners chairman over Homeplus scandal

Foreigner arrested for threatening group with knife in Hwaseong

Related Stories

Restraining order doesn't stop man from killing wife with a sword

Triple-murder suspect had a disturbing record

Police reveal details of murderer who killed three women at their home

Couple to be charged with murder for newborn's death

Busan court exonerates men imprisoned 21 years for murder
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)