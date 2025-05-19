Suspect in stabbing attack at supermarket in Seoul indicted and detained, police confirm him a psychopath
Published: 19 May. 2025, 21:29
Thirty-two-year-old man Kim Sung-jin, indicted for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring another in northern Seoul last month, has been confirmed as a psychopath by police and handed over to prosecutors under detention.
The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office announced Monday that Kim has been indicted and detained on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Kim is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in her 60s using a knife taken from a display shelf at the supermarket on April 22. He is also charged with attempting to kill another woman in her 40s.
According to prosecutors, Kim did not know either of the victims and had no specific reason for committing the crimes. He allegedly acted at random and without provocation.
Following the attack, Kim calmly walked to a nearby alley and smoked a cigarette before calling police to report himself. In his call to police, Kim reportedly said, “Can you trace this location?” and “I stabbed two people at the mart.”
Moments before the attack, he drank a bottle of soju from a shelf inside the store. After the assault, he left the weapon between snack items on a display stand outside the store before walking away.
Prosecutors said they analyzed surveillance footage and consulted with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s Integrated Psychological Analysis Division and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s profiling team to establish Kim’s motive and methods.
“This case is a so-called 'irrational motive murder,’ which causes unimaginable physical and emotional trauma to the victims and their families,” prosecutors said. “We will do our utmost to ensure an appropriately severe sentence is handed down.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
