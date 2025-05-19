 Teenager withdraws appeal on 20-year sentence for murdering girl on Christmas Day
Teenager withdraws appeal on 20-year sentence for murdering girl on Christmas Day

Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:12
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A teenage boy who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering a teenage girl on Christmas Day last year withdrew his appeal, sealing his sentence.
 
The defendant, who was convicted of killing a high school student in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, withdrew his appeal after receiving the maximum sentence under the Juvenile Act — 20 years in prison, according to legal sources on Monday. The legal representative of the victim's family said the defendant had initially filed an appeal last Tuesday.
 

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was sentenced on May 1 by the Jinju branch of the Changwon District Court to 20 years in prison and an additional 20 years of electronic monitoring.
 
Under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Specific Violent Crimes, minors under 18 who commit such crimes and would otherwise face the death penalty or life imprisonment may instead receive a maximum sentence of 20 years.
 
The court cited the defendant’s high level of antisocial behavior, his premeditated and detailed planning as well as the gruesome nature of the murder in handing down the maximum sentence.
 
The crime occurred around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2024, in an apartment parking lot in Sacheon. Although the defendant and the victim had never met in person, they had been communicating via social media for four years and met for the first time that day.
 
The Jinju branch of the Changwon District Court [YONHAP]

The Jinju branch of the Changwon District Court [YONHAP]

 
The motive stemmed from the defendant’s belief that the victim had started dating someone else in April 2024, which prompted him to decide to kill her.
 
The defendant planned the murder over eight months, ordering a weapon and gasoline online. About 10 days before the incident, he suggested meeting on Christmas Day and confirmed the victim’s home address. On the day of the crime, he brought his weapons and traveled by bus from his residence in Wonju, Gangwon, to Sacheon.
 
He chose a secluded location for the attack. When the victim proposed meeting at the crowded intercity bus terminal, he insisted she come to the predetermined parking lot instead.
 
Once there, the defendant lured the victim by pretending he had a gift for her and asked her to turn around. He then approached her from behind and fatally stabbed her multiple times.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea murder Christmas Sacheon teen

