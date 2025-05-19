Worker dies after getting caught in machine at SPC Samlip factory in Siheung
Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:37
A worker died after becoming caught in a machine at an SPC Samlip factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Monday, marking at least the third fatal accident at an SPC-affiliated plant in less than three years.
The woman, in her 50s, died around 3 a.m. on Monday after her upper body was caught in a conveyor belt at the SPC Samlip plant in Sihwa Industrial Complex, according to the Siheung Police Precinct the same day.
Authorities said the accident happened while the worker was applying lubricant to the machine.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the incident based on witness statements from other factory workers and security camera footage.
SPC Samlip CEO Kim Bum-soo issued an apology later on Monday morning.
“I offer my deepest condolences to the deceased and her family,” Kim said. “We take this incident very seriously and will focus all our efforts on managing the aftermath and preventing any recurrence.”
“We are cooperating fully with the authorities’ investigation and doing everything we can to identify the cause and take appropriate follow-up measures," he added. "We immediately shut down the plant after the incident and are also working to provide psychological support for employees who worked in the same area."
SPC Samlip is co-led by CEOs Hwang Jong-hyeon and Kim Bum-soo.
SPC affiliates have seen a series of fatal or serious industrial accidents in recent years.
The food conglomerate globally operates and produces products for bakery chains such as Paris Baguette and Paris Croissant and manages confectionary chains in Korea including Dunkin', Baskin Robbins and Shake Shack. SPC Samlip primarily manufactures confectionaries and other food and beverage items.
On Oct. 15, 2022, a worker died at the SPL sandwich sauce production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. The worker had been feeding ingredients into a mixing machine when her upper body became trapped and she suffocated.
Investigations revealed that workers were sometimes required to manually break up clumps inside the mixer with their hands, a task she was performing at the time.
The Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted SPL CEO Kang Dong-seok and three others without detention on Aug. 25, 2023, on charges including violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Industrial Safety and Health Act.
A similar accident occurred at another SPC affiliate on Aug. 8, 2023, at the Shany bakery plant in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. A woman in her 50s died after becoming caught in machinery.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
