 Worker dies after getting caught in machine at SPC Samlip factory in Siheung
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Worker dies after getting caught in machine at SPC Samlip factory in Siheung

Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:37
A worker died after becoming caught in a machine at an SPC Samlip factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on May 19. [SIHEUNG FIRE STATION]

A worker died after becoming caught in a machine at an SPC Samlip factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on May 19. [SIHEUNG FIRE STATION]

 
A worker died after becoming caught in a machine at an SPC Samlip factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi, on Monday, marking at least the third fatal accident at an SPC-affiliated plant in less than three years.
 
The woman, in her 50s, died around 3 a.m. on Monday after her upper body was caught in a conveyor belt at the SPC Samlip plant in Sihwa Industrial Complex, according to the Siheung Police Precinct the same day.
 

Related Article

Authorities said the accident happened while the worker was applying lubricant to the machine.
 
Police are investigating the exact cause of the incident based on witness statements from other factory workers and security camera footage.
 
SPC Samlip CEO Kim Bum-soo issued an apology later on Monday morning.
 
“I offer my deepest condolences to the deceased and her family,” Kim said. “We take this incident very seriously and will focus all our efforts on managing the aftermath and preventing any recurrence.”
 
“We are cooperating fully with the authorities’ investigation and doing everything we can to identify the cause and take appropriate follow-up measures," he added. "We immediately shut down the plant after the incident and are also working to provide psychological support for employees who worked in the same area."
 
SPC Samlip is co-led by CEOs Hwang Jong-hyeon and Kim Bum-soo.
 
Union members hold a press conference in front of the SPL plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 17, 2022, calling for a thorough investigation and strict accountability over a fatal industrial accident at a SPL factory, affiliated with the SPC Group, that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022. [NEWS1]

Union members hold a press conference in front of the SPL plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 17, 2022, calling for a thorough investigation and strict accountability over a fatal industrial accident at a SPL factory, affiliated with the SPC Group, that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022. [NEWS1]

 
SPC affiliates have seen a series of fatal or serious industrial accidents in recent years.
 
The food conglomerate globally operates and produces products for bakery chains such as Paris Baguette and Paris Croissant and manages confectionary chains in Korea including Dunkin', Baskin Robbins and Shake Shack. SPC Samlip primarily manufactures confectionaries and other food and beverage items.
 
On Oct. 15, 2022, a worker died at the SPL sandwich sauce production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. The worker had been feeding ingredients into a mixing machine when her upper body became trapped and she suffocated. 
 
Investigations revealed that workers were sometimes required to manually break up clumps inside the mixer with their hands, a task she was performing at the time.
 
The Pyeongtaek branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted SPL CEO Kang Dong-seok and three others without detention on Aug. 25, 2023, on charges including violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Industrial Safety and Health Act.
 
A similar accident occurred at another SPC affiliate on Aug. 8, 2023, at the Shany bakery plant in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. A woman in her 50s died after becoming caught in machinery.
 

Related Article



Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags SPC SPC Samlip industrial accident

More in Social Affairs

Man who bit acquaintance’s ear off given suspended sentence

Man who threatened postal workers delivering presidential election pamphlets in Incheon arrested

Ex-President Yoon attends 4th hearing of insurrection trial

Radar-equipped undercover cop cars now patrolling Seoul's roads for reckless drivers

Personal data possibly compromised in SKT hack, 2nd report finds

Related Stories

SPC Samlip and Thailand's Siam Makro sign bakery MOU

Poké buns

Prosecutors raid SPC Group headquarters on claims of unfair business practices

Changes in industrial safety practices to be pushed by government

SPC chairman Hur Young-in cleared of tax evasion scheme
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)