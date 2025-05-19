 Upon closer inspection…
The joint government-private investigation team — comprising the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) — announced the second-phase findings of its probe into SK Telecom’s hacking incident on May 19. The number of infected servers increased compared to the initial investigation, and the volume of leaked data surpassed 26.95 million records. While it has not been confirmed whether any highly sensitive information was compromised, the scale of the breach exceeded expectations, prompting both the government team and SK Telecom to continue the investigation with heightened concern. [Park Yong-seok]
