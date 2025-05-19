Constitutional reform proposals must mark a serious starting point

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung on Sunday proposed a constitutional amendment to introduce a four-year presidential term with one re-election allowed, along with a runoff voting system. His plan also includes provisions to disperse presidential power, such as requiring parliamentary consent or recommendation for appointing key officials, including the prime minister and heads of law enforcement agencies. He suggested putting the proposal to a national referendum during either the 2026 local elections or the 2028 general election.This marks a shift for Lee, who had been relatively uncommitted to constitutional reform, despite growing public demand following last year’s declaration of martial law. As the leading candidate in most polls, his move to propose changes aimed at decentralizing presidential power is a meaningful step that warrants serious attention.In response, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo also presented a reform proposal. His plan includes presidential re-election, the abolition of presidential immunity from prosecution while in office, and an adjustment to synchronize presidential and general election cycles by shortening the next president’s term to three years. For either plan to materialize, the incoming administration must swiftly push for the establishment of a constitutional reform committee in the National Assembly. Given the magnitude of what would be Korea’s first constitutional revision in 38 years, intense and open debate across party lines will be essential.The Sixth Republic, launched with the 1987 Constitution, played a significant role in consolidating Korea’s direct presidential election system and advancing its democracy. But as society has evolved, the current structure has shown its limits. The winner-takes-all presidency has often fostered excessive political confrontation, rather than restraint. Presidents have clashed with opposition parties instead of pursuing compromise. Parliament has fared no better, often more interested in political attacks than governance. Recent abuses — such as the Democratic Party’s repeated impeachment motions and former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law — demonstrate that the current system is nearing its breaking point.The demand for constitutional reform is also rooted in Korea’s modern political history. Since 1987, four of Korea’s eight presidents have been imprisoned, and one died by suicide. Three were impeached by the National Assembly, with two removed from office by unanimous Constitutional Court rulings. Former President Moon Jae-in now also faces trial on bribery charges. Since the death of Roh Moo-hyun, no former president has left office without scandal or legal trouble. Many experts see these recurring crises as the product of a flawed power structure.Campaign promises on constitutional reform, however, are often easier made than kept. Moon Jae-in also pledged reform during his campaign and took steps to initiate it early in his presidency, only to retreat when faced with legislative opposition. This cycle must not repeat itself. Constitutional reform cannot remain a political bargaining chip.Candidates must treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves — not just as a gesture for votes but as a foundational commitment to break the cycle of political turmoil. Voters, too, must demand sincerity. Ending the spiral of presidential misfortune and institutional instability requires more than slogans. It demands structural change, led by leaders with both resolve and vision.