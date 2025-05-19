Veteran pitcher Kim Jin-sung anchors injury-ridden LG Twins
Published: 19 May. 2025, 14:13
LG Twins veteran reliever Kim Jin-sung is proving that age is just a number as he anchors the team’s bullpen during its run at the top of the KBO standings.
The 40-year-old is outperforming many of his younger peers. While most of the players who joined the league with him in 2004 — including Park Seok-min, Kim Jae-ho, Jang Won-jun and Jung Woo-ram — have retired, Kim remains effective on the mound.
He currently leads the league with 13 holds. He is trailed by Kia Tigers’ Cho Sang-woo with 12 and Lotte Giants’ Jeong Cheol-won with 11.
Fellow Twins reliever Park Myeong-geun ranks fourth with nine. The age difference is striking — Cho was born in 1994, Jeong in 1999 and Park in 2003, nearly two decades younger than Kim.
Kim demonstrated his enduring value on Sunday in a game against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul.
With the Twins leading 5-1 in the top of the eighth, manager Youm Kyoung-youb called on Kim after Song Dong-hyun allowed a hit and a walk with two outs.
Kim induced a groundout from Mel Rojas Jr. to escape the jam, then pitched a clean ninth to secure the win. The save was his 40th career save and first of the season — and his first as a 40-year-old.
Kim does not rely on an overwhelming arsenal. He mixes low-140 kilometer-per-hour (87 mile-per-hour) fastballs with forkballs in the 120s, relying on control and movement rather than velocity. His command and the sharp drop on his forkball make it difficult for hitters to square up.
Asked how he continues to pitch effectively at his age, Kim offered a straightforward answer: effort.
“I’m working hard to maintain my speed,” he said. “I’m committed to retiring the day my fastball drops below 140 kilometers per hour,” he said.
“I wasn’t born with natural talent. So I have to train and work harder than others. Whether it’s 100 or 200 reps, something always comes out of it. It also helps me recover quickly from slumps.”
Kim said he has never skipped a Monday workout, even on days off, believing that maintaining his body is essential for longevity. He now shares his training routines with younger teammates.
“Kim Young-woo, who debuted this year, throws one of the fastest balls in the league,” Kim said. “But to support that kind of power, you need to supplement your body. I told him, ‘Even if you really don’t want to, just do a light workout on Mondays.’”
His family also keeps him motivated. That same day, his sons threw the ceremonial first pitch — part of a special event by the Twins for Family Month.
“I don’t usually make them practice baseball,” Kim said. “Even today, I just told them, ‘Throw however you want.’ I was actually more nervous than they were. I wanted to make them proud.”
The Twins' bullpen has dealt with injuries all season. Last year’s closer, Yoo Young-chan, is out after elbow surgery, and both Jang Hyun-sik and Kim Kwang-ryul are recovering from shoulder and back injuries.
Kim’s willingness to take on difficult assignments has helped ease the burden on a depleted pitching staff. He has emerged not only as a reliable reliever but also as a mentor for younger players navigating their first seasons in the KBO.
His presence has been particularly important for the Twins, who entered the 2025 season with high expectations but found themselves short-handed in the bullpen early on.
The team has nevertheless remained at the top of the standings, due in large part to veterans like Kim stepping up.
“Even if I’m not the one finishing games every night, I’ll do what I can for the team,” he said. “As long as I’m healthy and can still get outs, I’ll keep doing my part.”
For now, the 40-year-old reliever continues to defy expectations — not with overpowering stuff, but with savvy, resilience and a quiet work ethic that has become an example for the next generation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
