이재성, 시즌 8호 어시스트 기록했지만 마인츠는 챔피언스 리그 진출 실패

Published: 19 May. 2025, 10:58
Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung registers eighth assist of the season in 4-1 rout of VfL Bochum
이재성, 시즌 8호 어시스트 기록했으나 마인츠는 챔피언스리그 진출 실패
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Monday, May 12, 2025
Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung registered his eighth assist of the 2024-25 season in a huge 4-1 win over VfL Bochum at the Ruhrstadion in Germany on Saturday, but his side missed a coveted ticket to the Champions League.
register: 신고하다
coveted: 탐나는
마인츠 미드필더 이재성은 토요일 (5월 10일) 독일 보훔의 보노비아 루르슈타디온에서 열린 경기에서 보훔을 4-1로 꺾는 대승 속에 2024~2025시즌 8번째 어시스트틀 신고했다. 하지만 소속 팀은 탐나는 챔피언스 리그 진출권을 놓쳤다.
Mainz had to win Saturday’s fixture to keep their Champions League qualification chances alive, but their hopes faded after No. 4 SC Freiburg also beat Holstein Kiel 2-1 on Saturday and retained the points gap with Mainz at four with one final league fixture left until the end of the Bundesliga campaign.
fixture: 경기
qualification: 자격
fade: 바래다, 서서히 사라지다
retain: 유지하다
마인츠는 챔피언스리그 진출 가능성을 이어가기 위해 토요일 경기에 반드시 이겨야 했다. 같은 날 4위 프라이부르크가 홀슈타인 킬을 2-1로 꺾으면서 승점 차를 4로 유지해 희망이 바랬다. 분데스리가 시즌 종료까지는 (5월 14일 기준) 단 한 경기만이 남아 있다.
Mainz, sitting in sixth place, can still secure a berth in the Europa League if the club wins their final league fixture and No. 5 Borussia Dortmund loses their next game.
secure: 얻어내다
berth: 자리
현재 6위에 올라있는 마인츠가 마지막 리그 경기에서 승리하고, 5위 보루시아 도르트문트가 다음 경기를 패할 경우 마인츠는 유로파리그 진출권을 확보할 수 있다.
Mainz, however, can end the season empty-handed, as the club is tied on points with No. 7 RB Leipzig with one match left for both sides.
empty-handed: 빈손인
하지만 마인츠는 시즌을 무관으로 마칠 수도 있다. 남은 경기가 각각 한 경기 씩인 상황에서 7위 RB 라이프치히와 승점이 같기 때문이다.
A seventh-place finish for Mainz would deny Lee’s first appearance in any UEFA competition in what could be his final season with the club. Lee’s contract expires in June 2026.
deny: 거부하다, 허락하지 않다
UEFA: 유럽축구연맹
expire: 만료되다
마인츠가 7위로 시즌을 마치게 되면, 이재성은 이번 시즌이 마인츠에서의 마지막 시즌이 될 수도 있는 상황에서 UEFA 주관 대회 첫 출전 기회를 놓치게 된다. 이재성의 계약은 2026년 6월에 만료된다.
Lee has been a regular starter since his first season at Mainz in the 2021-22 campaign, tallying 24 goals and 18 assists across 122 appearances.
regular starter: 정기적 선발 선수,
tally: 기록하다
이재성은 2021~2022시즌 마인츠에 합류한 첫해부터 주전으로 활약하며, 총 122 경기에 출전해 24골 18도움을 기록했다.
He has also showcased a solid performance this season, with seven goals and eight assists in 33 matches.
showcase: (실력 등을) 발휘하다, 뽐내다
그는 이번 시즌에도 33경기에 출전해 7골 8도움을 기록하며 안정적인 활약을 펼치고 있다.
The 2025-26 season is also an opportunity for countryman Hong Hyun-seok to make his UEFA tournament debut with Mainz after joining the team ahead of this season.
countryman: 동포, 같은 나라 사람
2025~2026시즌은 올 시즌을 앞두고 마인츠에 합류한 한국인 동료 홍현석에게도 마인츠에서 UEFA 주관 대회 데뷔를 할 수 있는 기회다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
