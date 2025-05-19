 Alanyaspor's Hwang Ui-jo scores 6th goal of season in draw with Besiktas
Alanyaspor's Hwang Ui-jo scores 6th goal of season in draw with Besiktas

Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:49
Alanyaspor forward Hwang Ui-jo, right, dribbles the ball during the Super Lig match against Besiktas at Alanya Oba Stadium in Turkey in a photo shared on Alanyaspor's official X account on May 18. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Embattled Alanyaspor forward Hwang Ui-jo scored his sixth goal of the 2024-25 season in a 1-1 draw with Besiktas at Alanya Oba Stadium in Turkey on Sunday, registering his first goal contribution in four months.
 
Hwang opened the scoring in the 40th minute, striking the ball from the right side of the penalty box.
 

Alanyaspor lost the lead, however, allowing Rafa Silva to equalize in the 71st minute and claiming just one point.
 
Alanyaspor stayed in 15th place on the 19-team Super Lig table after Sunday’s draw with 39 points, just three points clear of the bottom four relegation zone with two matches left until the end of the campaign.
 
Relegation would be another blow to Hwang’s turbulent career in recent years, during which he was embroiled in an investigation into allegations that he filmed sexual encounters with women without their consent.
 
The incident stems from videos shared by an unidentified Instagram user in 2023 who alleged that the footballer filmed the videos illegally.
 
Police found out in 2024 that the user was his sister-in-law, who received a three-year sentence later that year for leaking the videos and blackmailing him.
 
Hwang, meanwhile, was handed a one-year suspended sentence for charges related to the scandal in February.
 
The 32-year-old has continued his career at Alanyaspor since then, having picked up six goals and two assists across 31 appearances this season.
 
Hwang also has 62 caps, but he has not been called up for the Korean national team since 2023 as the Korea Football Association suspended him from the squad and has yet to reverse its position.
 
Ending his career in Turkey would see him retire after a transfer-filled career during which he shone in Korea and Japan, spent a short, successful stint in France and then saw a downhill run of form along with the charges against him.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Hwang Ui-jo Super Lig Alanyaspor



