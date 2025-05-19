 Tottenham Hotspur to play summer exhibition matches in Korea
Published: 19 May. 2025, 15:36
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min, center, looks dejected after losing the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Jan. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

For the third time in four years, Tottenham Hotspur will play preseason matches in Korea this summer.
 
Korean streaming service Coupang Play announced Monday that the North London Premier League club will participate in the “2025 Coupang Play Series,” its annual event featuring popular European sides for summer exhibitions.
 

Captained by Korean icon Son Heung-min, Spurs also participated in the inaugural edition of the Coupang Play series in 2022 and played here again in 2024.
 
Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla FC have also played in Korea on Coupang Play's invitations.
 
Coupang Play said it is awaiting the final approval from the Korea Football Association on the match schedules and venues, and said it will announce another Premier League club as an additional participant in the annual series once the paperwork is done.
 
Spurs have had a disappointing Premier League season, as they are ranked 17th among 20 clubs with 38 points on 11 wins, five draws and 21 losses. They have set franchise marks for the most losses and the fewest points in a Premier League season.
 
They can still salvage a trophy, however, as they prepare to take on Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League in Spain on Wednesday.

Yonhap
