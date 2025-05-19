Japanese farm minister apologizes after saying he has 'never had to buy rice'

Japan's farm minister Taku Eto apologized on Monday after saying he has "never had to buy rice" thanks to gifts from supporters, angering consumers grappling with sky-high prices of the staple food.After Kyodo News first reported the remarks, made during a political fund-raising party on Sunday, other local media quickly followed, sending social media into a frenzy of angry comments."You are done. Hurry up and resign," one user posted on X.Responding to reporters' questions on Monday, Eto apologized for the comments, saying he had misspoken and may have exaggerated to please the crowd. He skirted a question about whether he intended to step down.Footage aired by public broadcaster NHK showed Eto at a lectern making the comments at the event on Sunday, including how he "had enough [rice] to sell.""I just got scolded by my wife over the phone," Eto told reporters. "It's just the two of us so we generally have enough but she told me that when we run out, she actually does go out and buy rice."The reaction to Eto's comments underscores the extent to which rice has become a hot-button topic for voters, boding ill for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party ahead of key upper house elections in July.A Kyodo News opinion poll on Sunday showed support for Ishiba at a record low 27.4 percent, with nearly nine out of 10 voters dissatisfied with the government's response to soaring rice prices.Retail prices for Japan's staple grain are about double what they were a year ago after extreme heat hit crops and a tourism boom added to demand.The government has been releasing rice from its emergency stockpile since March to try and lower prices, but to little avail.Reuters