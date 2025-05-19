 Telegram founder says France asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Telegram founder says France asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices

Published: 19 May. 2025, 15:06
Telegram's app logo is seen in this illustration taken in August 2024. [REUTERS]

Telegram's app logo is seen in this illustration taken in August 2024. [REUTERS]

The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, said he refused a request by the head of France's intelligence service to ban Romanian conservative voices ahead of the country's elections.
 
Romania's centrist Bucharest mayor, Nicusor Dan, won the presidential election on Sunday in a shock upset over a hard-right, nationalist rival who had pledged to adopt a path inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump's politics.
 

Related Article

“This spring at the Salon des Batailles in the Hotel de Crillon, Nicolas Lerner, head of French intelligence, asked me to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of elections. I refused,” Durov wrote on X late on Sunday.
 
“We didn't block protesters in Russia, Belarus, or Iran. We won't start doing it in Europe.”
 
Earlier on Sunday, the French foreign ministry had denied any such interference after Durov implied French involvement in a prior message on Telegram the same day.
 
That initial message had referred to France by implication, with the emoji of a baguette, but did not name it explicitly.
 
“France categorically rejects these allegations and calls on everyone to exercise responsibility and respect for Romanian democracy,” the foreign ministry said.
 
Reuters is seeking comment from the intelligence services.

Reuters
tags Telegram Pavel Durov Korea

More in World

Japanese farm minister apologizes after saying he has 'never had to buy rice'

South Korea presidential candidate Kim says open to discussing U.S. troop cost

Telegram founder says France asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices

The U.S. is reinstating records for international students. For some, it's too late.

Trump to carry out tariff threats if nations don't negotiate in 'good faith,' Bessent says

Related Stories

Police launch internal probe into Telegram as deepfake perpetrators estimated in tens of thousands

Military blocks internal photo access after identifying 24 victims of 'deepfake' digital sex crimes

Police publish identity of man behind Telegram-based sex crime ring

Telegram downloads surge in Korea on fears of censorship under martial law

Generative AI drives surge in deepfake porn
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)