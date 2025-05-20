 Auto exports inch down in April on U.S. tariff impact
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Auto exports inch down in April on U.S. tariff impact

Published: 20 May. 2025, 13:30
This April 9 file photo shows cars waiting to be exported at a port in the city of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

This April 9 file photo shows cars waiting to be exported at a port in the city of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's automobile exports declined slightly in April from a year earlier, largely due to a sharp drop in shipments to the United States following Washington's imposition of steep tariffs on foreign-made cars, government data showed Tuesday.
 
The value of outbound shipments of automobiles came to $6.53 billion last month, down 3.8 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
By region, exports to North America tumbled 17.8 percent on-year to $3.36 billion, with shipments to the U.S. plunging 19.6 percent to $2.89 billion.
 
In contrast, exports to the European Union surged 26.7 percent to $953 million, driven by robust sales of Kia's EV3 and Hyundai Motor's Casper Electric.
 
On the domestic front, car sales increased for the third consecutive month in April, growing 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
 
The rise was led by strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models, which saw sales growth of 50.3 percent and 29.9 percent on-year, respectively.
 
EVs and hybrids accounted for 46 percent of the total 151,000 vehicles sold in the domestic market last month.
 
The Korean auto industry is closely monitoring the impact of the 25 percent tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration, which took effect on April 3.
 
In response, the government announced plans to inject an additional 2 trillion won ($1.43 billion) in liquidity into the industry, on top of the previously pledged 13 trillion won in policy financing.
 
Seoul also vowed to consider a range of measures to bolster the domestic automotive sector, including expanded subsidies for EV purchases, extended tax incentives for new vehicle buyers and efforts to diversify export markets.
 
Meanwhile, Korea and the U.S. are scheduled to begin working-level consultations later this week to draw up a comprehensive agreement by early July. The talks will cover the new U.S. tariff regime, as well as broader economic and industrial cooperation.

Yonhap
tags automobile export

More in Economy

60% of Koreans say inflation control should be top priority to improve livelihoods

Seoul shares open higher amid U.S. rating downgrade aftershock

Auto exports inch down in April on U.S. tariff impact

Korea and U.S. to hold working-level tariff talks in Washington this week

Inside Korea’s cost crunch: Why food and drink prices keep rising despite backlash

Related Stories

U.S. overtakes China as top export partner for first time in 20 years

Exports nearly halved during first 10 days of May

Korea's young people aren't buying cars anymore

[NEWS IN FOCUS] SsangYong's brinkmanship fails as KDB says no to loan

Automakers squeeze suppliers to absorb costs and shortages

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)