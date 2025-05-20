 Corporate direct financing surges in April on spike in debt sales
Corporate direct financing surges in April on spike in debt sales

Published: 20 May. 2025, 08:55
Lee Se-hoon, first senior deputy governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), speaks during a press conference at the FSS headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul on May 15. [NEWS1]

Corporate direct financing in Korea soared in April as companies heavily sold debt amid increased uncertainty stemming from U.S. tariffs, data showed Tuesday.
 
Local companies raised a combined 30.8 trillion won ($21.19 billion) last month by selling stocks and bonds, up 8.86 trillion won, or 41.2 percent, from the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Stock sales fell by 20.4 percent on month to 373 billion won last month, while share sales via initial public offerings dipped to 90.9 billion won from 169 billion won over the cited period.
 
Corporate bond sales surged 42.5 percent on month to 30.43 trillion won.
 
The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 713.69 trillion won as of the end of April, up 9.02 trillion won from a month earlier, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Korea corporate financing Financial Supervisory Service

