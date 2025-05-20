Korea and U.S. to hold working-level tariff talks in Washington this week

Korea and the United States will hold a second round of technical discussions this week over Washington's sweeping reciprocal tariff measures, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday, as both sides aim to reach a "package" agreement by early July.A Korean government delegation, led by senior ministry official Jang Sung-gil, has left for Washington for a three-day negotiation session set to begin Tuesday, according to the Trade Ministry."In this round of technical talks, we will focus on areas that have been discussed so far and pursue mutually beneficial outcomes, prioritizing national interest," Jang said before his departure.The two sides were to discuss six key areas of trade imbalances, nontariff measures, economic security, digital trade, country of origin of products and commercial considerations, according to officials.This week's discussions come roughly three weeks after the first round of working-level talks held May 1.The schedule for the second round was finalized following ministerial-level talks between the two countries on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers' meeting held on Korea's southern island of Jeju on Friday.Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo each held separate meetings with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer. During the meetings, Seoul reiterated its request for a complete exemption from the tariff scheme.Last month, the United States began imposing reciprocal tariffs on partner nations, including 25 percent duties on Korea, only to pause them shortly afterward to allow for one-on-one negotiations.Seoul and Washington subsequently agreed to work toward a "package" deal on trade and other related issues before July 8, when Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is to expire.The upcoming round is expected to be the last in-person consultation between the two countries before Korea's presidential election on June 3.Yonhap