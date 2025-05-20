Melon-mania hits snack makers searching for summer sensation
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:30
Move over, mango. Step aside, strawberry. Get lost, grape. Korea has a new summer flavor obsession: melon.
From snacks to sodas, muskmelon is having a moment — led by a puffed corn product called Melon Kick, the sequel to K-pop singer Jennie's favorite treat.
When a blogger in her twenties heard from a friend visiting from Germany that trying Melon Kick was a must-do in Seoul, she found it strange. But after seeing the puffed corn snack repeatedly pop up on social media, she headed to a convenience store to buy a bag.
“It’s one of the few younger snacks that could rival the original [Banana Kick],” she later wrote on her blog.
Melon mania
This summer, melon is emerging as the flavor of the week in Korea’s food and beverage scene — taking the spotlight away from longtime seasonal favorites like watermelon and mango.
New products featuring a melon flavor are flooding the market, according to food and retail industry insiders on Monday.
Nongshim’s Melon Kick and Orion’s Chokchokhan Melon Chip cookies are leading the snack category, while beverages and other confectioneries are also following the trend, with Coca-Cola Korea’s "Fanta Melon," Seoul Milk's melon milk, Orion’s "Cocomelon Almeng-ee" jelly and Binggrae’s "Melon Soda Candy Bar" ice cream all launching recently.
Franchise chains are also embracing melon. Gong Cha Korea introduced three new melon drinks, including "Melon Melon Milk Tea," and Baskin-Robbins unveiled a new shaved ice dessert called "The Extra Cantaloupe Melon Bingsu."
Why melon, why now?
Industry insiders say melon’s subtle sweetness and light fragrance pair well with desserts, making it a natural fit for summer launches.
“We were looking for a fruit that goes well with corn-based snacks, something not as bold as berries, like strawberries, but still sweet. That’s why we chose melon,” Lee Jeong-min, head of snack marketing at Nongshim, said.
A representative from Seoul Milk added that internal surveys among research staff found melon to be a top choice for a summer milk flavor, second only to watermelon.
“We chose melon because it’s less polarizing and appeals to a broader range of consumers,” the official said.
The sudden popularity of melon-flavored snacks owes much to the breakout success of Melon Kick. Launched in April, it is the first product added to Nongshim’s Kick series in 47 years since the original Banana Kick in 1978.
A combination of muskmelon and milk flavors, Melon Kick had been highly anticipated, especially after girl group Blackpink’s Jennie mentioned Banana Kick as her favorite snack on a U.S. talk show.
The snack surpassed expectations. In its first week, 1.44 million bags were sold, far ahead of the 1 million bags sold by Meoktaekkang — another Nongshim snack that went viral — during the same time frame.
“Most major companies already had at least one melon-based product in development, but when Melon Kick took off, large firms rushed to release their own versions, quickly establishing melon as the dominant seasonal flavor,” said a source in the food industry.
Gen Z wants what's new
While melon prices have dropped in recent years, the fruit has rarely made appearances in processed snacks or drinks. Analysts say this gap created an opportunity for Gen Z consumers, who seek out new flavors and sensory experiences.
On platforms like TikTok, users are sharing creative ways to enjoy Melon Kick, including dipping it in chocolate to create a “Choco Melon Kick” or mixing it with marshmallows for a chewy cookie variation dubbed “Melon Mochi Cookick.”
Convenience stores are seeing a boost in sales as well.
From Jan. 1 to May 13, sales of melon-related products at CU, including Binggrae’s Melona and Labnosh’s melon-flavored protein drink, rose 63.5 percent compared to the same period last year.
“When a flavor becomes a hit, sales of related products rise too,” said a CU spokesperson. “If a best-seller is out of stock, customers often buy similar items with the same flavor instead.”
