Police summon complainants for questioning in regard to SKT data breach
Published: 20 May. 2025, 13:59 Updated: 20 May. 2025, 14:33
Police launched an investigation into SK Telecom’s (SKT) alleged delay in responding to a recent data breach, summoning complainants for questioning this week.
The Namdaemun Police Precinct said Tuesday that it will question representatives from law firm Daeryun the next day. The firm earlier filed a criminal complaint against SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang and the company’s chief security officer.
Daeryun accused Ryu and others of professional negligence and obstruction of official duties on May 1, claiming the telecom company failed to adequately protect users' personal data.
The police also plan to question members of civic group Public Welfare Committee on Friday over their complaint against SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and CEO Ryu, which was filed on April 30.
The civic group accused the executives of violating the Personal Information Protection Act and Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection by allegedly delaying notification of the cyberattack despite being aware of the breach.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
